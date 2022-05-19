The Hawaii Pacific University men’s tennis team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a loss to Flagler.

The Sharks, the No. 4 national seed, were eliminated by the Saints, who entered the tournament at No. 6 in the country.

HPU’s season ends at 18-3, while Flagler (20-5) will enter the national semifinals against No. 2 Barry on Saturday.

Thursday marked the end of the season for both HPU tennis teams, as the women’s team fell to Nova Southeastern in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament continues with the women’s tournament concluding on Saturday, while the men’s tournament ends on Sunday.