Both the Hawaii Pacific University men’s and women’s tennis teams are both nationally seeded heading into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The men’s team is ranked second nationally, while the women’s team is ranked fifth.

Both tournaments take place in Altamonte Springs, Fla., a suburb of Orlando.

The HPU women begin tournament play on Tuesday against No. 53 West Virginia State in the Sweet 16 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while the HPU men take the court next on Wednesday against No. 39 Texas-Tyler, also at 6 a.m. HST.

The women’s tournament concludes on Saturday, May 21, while the men’s tournament wraps up on Sunday, May 22.