The Hawaii Pacific University cheer team won the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) national championship over the weekend in Daytona, Fla., over the weekend.
It is the eighth championship in program history. HPU won in 2012, as well as six straight from 2003 to 2008.
Final team scores from the weekend are below:
- Hawai’i Pacific University – 92.7037
- Limestone University – 91.9306
- Shorter University – 91.3125
- Lindenwood University – 91.2824
- McKendree University – 90.3356
- Grand Valley State University – 90.213
- L’Universite du Quebec a Montreal – 88.4444
- Gannon University – 86.9815
- Mars Hill University – 80.2987