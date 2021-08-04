Hawaii Pacific, Chaminade to require COVID-19 vaccine among athletic departments

Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University of Honolulu have both confirmed that they will require its student-athletes and athletic staffs to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete.

Hawaii Pacific confirmed with KHON2’s Kristy Tamashiro that in addition to the vaccine requirement, any unvaccinated athletes will not be permitted to travel with a given team.

In a statement provided to KHON2, Chaminade vice president for student affairs and dean of students Allison Jerome said: “To protect all of our student-athletes, athletics staff, and coaches, Chaminade University will mandate that all student-athletes and coaches must be vaccinated against COVID-19. At least one dose will be required to attend team meetings, practice, or home competition. But, individuals must be fully vaccinated in order to travel. With initial practices for Fall sports set to begin in mid-August, all Chaminade student-athletes will undergo baseline testing for COVID-19 at the start of the school year. Chaminade University is working with Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) to assist student-athletes who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated before the start of the season.”

The confirmation from both schools comes on the same day that UH-Manoa, the only NCAA Division I athletic program on Oahu, announced it was mandating COVID-19 vaccines among its student-athletes, coaches and support staff in order to participate in intercollegiate athletics.