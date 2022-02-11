Hawaii Pacific baseball opens Dane Fujinaka era with two wins and perfect game by Jack O’Brien

The Dane Fujinaka era for the Hawaii Pacific University baseball program is off to a roaring start after the Sharks swept California’s Providence Christian in a doubleheader at Hans L’Orange Park on Friday.

Hawaii Pacific won both games handily. In the first game, starting pitcher Jack O’Brien threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts in an efficient 80 pitches in seven innings as the Sharks cruised to a 10-0 victory.

The Sharks won the second game 13-0 in five innings. Giancarlo Cortez got the win for the Sharks after tossing the final two innings, allowing just one hit to go with six strikeouts.

Leadoff hitter Nicholas Jio was the offensive standout of the day for HPU, racking up a total of four hits, four runs, six RBI and a home run.

HPU closes out its series against the Sea Beggars with another doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.