Hawaii Pacific baseball coach Dallas Correa departs to join UH baseball staff

Hawaii Pacific head baseball coach Dallas Correa is departing the program in order to take a position with the University of Hawaii baseball team under new head coach Rich Hill.

Correa, a 2011 Saint Louis alum, was at the helm for HPU for three seasons, amassing a career record of 40-54 with the Sharks.

Correa will be the director of player development for the Rainbow Warriors, joining a staff that also features Kaiser’s Dave Nakama and Aiea alum Dan Cox.

It is currently unclear where HPU will turn in its search for its next baseball coach.