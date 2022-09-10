In a contest the University of Hawaii football team never had a realistic chance of winning, the Rainbow Warriors fell to No. 4 Michigan 56-10 on Saturday.

Hawaii drops to 0-3, while the Wolverines improve to 2-0.

After Hawaii started with a three-and-out, Michigan swiftly got on the board with a 42-yard touchdown pass to former Saint Louis and Maui native Roman Wilson with 12:48 left in the first quarter. Wilson added another score on a 21-yard rushing touchdown on a reverse with 4:23 remaining in the first period.

The Wolverines scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 lead at halftime, outgaining the ‘Bows 410-47 through two quarters.

Despite the wide margin in the final score, the Rainbow Warriors accomplished tangible momentum in the second half, outscoring Michigan 3-0 in the third quarter.

Hawaii scored its first and only touchdown of the day on Tylan Hines’ 55-yard run in the fourth quarter, giving the ‘Bows a feat they were unable to accomplish in a 63-3 loss in their last visit to the Big House in 2016.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was nearly perfect, completing 11 of his 12 passes for a total of 229 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In all, the Wolverines outgained the ‘Bows 588 to 253.

Meanwhile, Joey Yellen completed 13 of his 36 passes for 113 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, playing the entire game behind center for UH. Through three games, the ‘Bows have yet to throw a passing touchdown this season.

Defensively, Penei Pavihi had a game-high six tackles for UH.

Next up for Hawaii is its homecoming game against Duquesne on Sept. 17 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex