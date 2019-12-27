Hawai’i Open gets underway with Sharapova, Nishikori announcing withdrawal from Tennis Tournament

The Hawaii Open presented by Ward Village and Hawaii Tourism got underway ton Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

For the first time, the venue on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa will host the three-day tournament. Players include three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber; 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins; 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey; American player Taylor Fritz; Japanese player Misaki Doi; and Australian player Jordan Thompson.



The tournament is also proud to announce four additional players — Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, American Christian Harrison, local tennis star Alyssa Tobita and up-and-coming player Brandon Nakashima. Wickmayer has five singles titles since turning pro in 2004 and reached a career-high ranking of No. 12 in 2010. She represented Belgium in the 2012 Olympics and represented the country in the Fed Cup from 2007-2016. Harrison is competing in the Hawaii Open for the second year. He made his first Wimbledon main draw appearance in 2018. Tobita is from Mililani and is one of the most decorated players to come out of Hawaii. She graduated from University of Oregon in 2018 where she earned a national ranking of #43 in singles and #10 in doubles. She currently is ranked on the WTA tour and is a part-time tennis pro at the Kailua Racquet Club. Nakashima turned pro this year after playing at the NCAA level for University of Virginia.



Five-time Grand Slam champion, Maria Sharapova, announced her withdrawal from the tournament.



“I’m disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Hawaii Open. I find myself needing a little more time and preparation before my first tournament back. I wish I could be there to see my fans who were coming to watch me play.”



At the Hawaii Open Media Day this morning, Kei Nishikori announced his withdrawl from the tournament, as he works to rehabilitate from his recent surgery.



“Unfortunately I have to pull out of the Hawaii Open this year. I am not 100% ready yet,” said Nishikori. “It is very disappointing as I love coming here.” However, Kei expressed that he will be at the tournament to support other players and said, “I look forward to meeting tennis fans here this week.”

Fans can expect an enhanced entertainment experience and edge-of-your-seat action at the Hawaii Open. Fans will also have the ability to engage with players post-match, to take photos and capture autographs in the official program for the event. Official Hawaii Open merchandise will be available for purchase in the team store as well.

Three rounds of exhilarating single-elimination matches will be played over three days in a best two-out-of-three set format. Third sets will be played as a tie break with the first to 10 points declared the winner. Daily tournament ticket prices begin at $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.hawaiitennisopen.com.



For more information, visit www.hawaiitennisopen.com. Follow Hawaii Openon facebook.com/hawaiitennisopen, on Twitter @hitennisopen, and on Instagram at @hawaiiopen.