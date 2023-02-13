As the son of University of Hawaii legend and four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, football and his father’s alma mater always meant something special to Roman Sapolu.

A career in football appealed to the younger Sapolu, but he wasn’t initially sure which avenue he would take in the sport. Then as a senior at Oregon State in 2014, a neck injury cut his year short. His days as a player were over, but it opened the door to give coaching a try.

“I always knew I wanted to do something with football but I didn’t think I was gonna be a coach. Kind of happened on accident, got hurt towards the end,” Sapolu told KHON2. “It was the end of my senior year. I was the only senior, so I wanted to stay around and help my offensive line coach, Mike Cavanaugh, who actually used to coach (at Hawaii). Kind of just took off, it never felt like work and I enjoy it every single day. Every day, I get to affect people’s lives in a positive way and that’s what it’s about.”

Sapolu got his start as a graduate assistant under Cavanaugh at Nebraska from 2015 to 2017. From there, he coached Idaho State’s offensive lineman for a year before joining Fresno State’s staff for three seasons, where his most recent role was offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Then in 2022, Sapolu became one of Timmy Chang’s first hires at UH as the program’s new offensive line coach, much to his family’s approval.

“It’s a big deal,” Sapolu says of coaching at his father’s alma mater. “It’s pretty surreal when that was happening and I was for the enemy for three years, so it was kind of hard. They were always cheering against me when we played Hawaii, so now we can be on the same side and it’s pretty fun because Hawaii has always been my family’s school so it’s awesome.”

When he was 28, Sapolu was named to 247Sports’ “30Under30” list of up-and-coming college coaches. Now 30, Sapolu has added co-offensive coordinator to his job title, admitting his rapid rise in the coaching ranks is moving faster than he originally would have thought.

“No, definitely not. I just wanted to put my head down and grind and try to do the best job possible and I fell in love with it, fell in love with the process,” Sapolu said.

Of his additional duties as co-OC along with listed quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker, Sapolu says his role is “pretty similar” from the 2022 season. “Ideas from all spots has always been encouraged so I think that part’s not gonna change and just getting more involved and doing more of those things,” Sapolu said.

Sapolu’s promotion preceded one of the most consequential offseasons in Hawaii football history, one where Chang decided the team would return to the run and shoot offense after a 3-10 campaign in 2022.

Despite the gaudy numbers quarterbacks and receivers produce in the run and shoot, the offensive line’s play is the true RNS tone-setter. All five members across the line must work in unison to provide the quarterback enough time to drop back and throw. Past iterations of UH’s run and shoot offense, and as recently as 2019, would often feature the quarterback dropping back in a half roll from the center to the tackles in an attempt to neutralize edge rushers.

The Rainbow Warriors, who started spring ball on Feb. 6, will not hold a spring game, adding further to the mystery of what the offense will truly look like ahead of its 2023 season opener at Vanderbilt on Aug. 26. Like Nick Rolovich before him, it is likely Chang will add some personal touches to the offense, such as employing tight ends. As for the offensive line, Sapolu says seniors Solo Vaipulu and Eliki Tanuvasa, who have been at UH long enough to play in the run and shoot, will serve as the unit’s leaders.

“I think the guys are hungry. They’ve done a good job of soaking in all the information and we’re not there yet but we’re trying to improve every single day and the guys are excited and they’re willing and eager to learn and that’s the most important part,” said Sapolu, who has also consulted former Hawaii offensive line coach Dennis McKnight for pointers.

“I think it’s taking pride in that role. Taking pride in the fact that we have the ability to affect the game in a positive way and with the run and shoot, some of the protections and the different intricacies there, I think being a master of our craft is at the forefront.”