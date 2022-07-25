The Butkus Award announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 trophy on Monday.
Among the players tabbed were a pair of Hawaii High School graduates, Darius Muasau of UCLA and Isaac Slade-Matautia of SMU.
The Butkus Award, annually honoring the best linebacker in the country tabbed 51 players entering the season.
Muasau, who starred at the University of Hawaii from 2019-2021 transferred to UCLA after the conclusion of last season. While at UH, Muasau was an All-Mountain West Conference selection having posted back-to-back triple digit tackle seasons totaling 213 tackles in his final two seasons in his home state. He enters 2022 as one of the most intriguing additions to the Pac-12 conference.
Slade-Matautia, is in his second season at SMU after spending four seasons at Oregon. In 2021 as a redshirt junior, the former Cover2 defensive player of the year registered 31 tackles (13 solo), including 2.5 TFLs for six yards and a sack for four, while adding a team-high two interceptions for a team-best 27 yards.
Preseason Butkus Award Watch List
Darren Anders, Bowling Green
Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
Micah Baskerville, LSU
Seth Benson, Iowa
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Tatum Bethune, Florida State
Troy Brown, Ole Miss
Ben Bywater, BYU
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Levani Damuni, Stanford
KD Davis, North Texas
Mohamoud Diabate, Utah
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Justin Flowe, Oregon
Sherrod Greene, South Carolina
Kyle Harmon, San Jose State
Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois
Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Nick Jackson, Virginia
Jestin Jacobs, Iowa
Carl Jones Jr, UCLA
Mikel Jones, Syracuse
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Carlton Martial, Troy
Ventrell Miller, Florida
Jackson Mitchell, UConn
Jaylen Moody, Alabama
Isaiah Moore, N.C. State
Darius Muasau, UCLA
Donavan Mutin, Houston
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati
Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
James Patterson, Buffalo
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Luke Reimer, Nebraska
Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Isaac Slade-Matautia, SMU
Mariano Sori-Marin, Minnesota
DeAndre Square, Kentucky
Drake Thomas, N.C. State
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Payton Wilgar, BYU
Dorian Williams, Tulane
Dee Winters, TCU