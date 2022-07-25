The Butkus Award announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 trophy on Monday.

Among the players tabbed were a pair of Hawaii High School graduates, Darius Muasau of UCLA and Isaac Slade-Matautia of SMU.

The Butkus Award, annually honoring the best linebacker in the country tabbed 51 players entering the season.

Muasau, who starred at the University of Hawaii from 2019-2021 transferred to UCLA after the conclusion of last season. While at UH, Muasau was an All-Mountain West Conference selection having posted back-to-back triple digit tackle seasons totaling 213 tackles in his final two seasons in his home state. He enters 2022 as one of the most intriguing additions to the Pac-12 conference.

Slade-Matautia, is in his second season at SMU after spending four seasons at Oregon. In 2021 as a redshirt junior, the former Cover2 defensive player of the year registered 31 tackles (13 solo), including 2.5 TFLs for six yards and a sack for four, while adding a team-high two interceptions for a team-best 27 yards.

Preseason Butkus Award Watch List

Darren Anders, Bowling Green

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Micah Baskerville, LSU

Seth Benson, Iowa

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Troy Brown, Ole Miss

Ben Bywater, BYU

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Levani Damuni, Stanford

KD Davis, North Texas

Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Justin Flowe, Oregon

Sherrod Greene, South Carolina

Kyle Harmon, San Jose State

Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Nick Jackson, Virginia

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

Carl Jones Jr, UCLA

Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Carlton Martial, Troy

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

Jaylen Moody, Alabama

Isaiah Moore, N.C. State

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Donavan Mutin, Houston

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

James Patterson, Buffalo

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Luke Reimer, Nebraska

Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Isaac Slade-Matautia, SMU

Mariano Sori-Marin, Minnesota

DeAndre Square, Kentucky

Drake Thomas, N.C. State

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Payton Wilgar, BYU

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Dee Winters, TCU