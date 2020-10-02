Makiki native, Baseballism CEO Travis Chock releases University of Hawaii Collection with special discount for Kama’aina

Punahou graduate and Baseballism founder and CEO continues to make waves in Hawaii with his national brand with the release of the company’s University of Hawaii collection.

Shirts, sweaters, hats, and a mask were among the first line of what Chock anticipates to be many editions of the UH collection to be released.

“This is a hundred percent me. Our brand is Baseballism but I grew up in Hawaii. My grandma used to take me to UH games, football games, baseball games when I was a kid so I just fell in love with UH,” Chock told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It brings me back to my childhood and asking my grandma who’s going to win and she would always say, Hawaii is going to win. No matter who we were playing.”

The first UH collection features the “UH Rainbow” logo that was used for most of the 1980’s-90’s which was strategic for Chock who has fond memories of that time especially watching UH football favorites Michael Carter, Ma’a Tanuvasa, and Jason Elam.

“We got to the point where we can kind of do some fun things with our business so I just said hey guys, I’m doing a Hawai’i licensed apparel line and they were okay with it so I got away with it and so I’m bringing it home.”

Chock says that he has all previously used logos by UH and intends to make collections with all of them, even some rare logos that he thinks many fans will love to see again.

“I’m excited to get some of these out in the rotation again. I got some plans for some cool bomber jackets and other stuff that Hawaii fans are going to love.”

Another thing Hawaii fans will love is that Chock is offering a special deal for people from Hawaii, providing a checkout code that when typed in will provide a big discount for Rainbow fans.

“I’m from Hawaii so we’re doing a kamaaina rate. Just like on the islands. We’re a national brand but we got a kamaaina rate and so all you got to do is at checkout just type in ‘kamaainarate’, one word at the end of checkout and you get 20 percent off. Probably only Hawaii people know how to spell kamaaina rate so I think I’m safe on that.”

For more on Baseballism’s University of Hawaii Collection, CLICK HERE.