Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went on Thursday, with 32 names coming off the board.

As expected, no players with Hawaii ties were taken in the first round. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, while the draft concludes on Saturday with rounds 4 through 7.

Saturday is trending to be the sweet spot for players with ties to the 50th state to latch on to their NFL destinations. Ohio State defensive tackle and Halawa native Haskell Garrett is likely to be picked late on Friday or early on Saturday after receiving a mid-round grade. Additionally, Utah defensive lineman and Kamehameha alum Mika Tafua, Notre Dame defensive lineman and Kapolei alum Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and former Hawaii running back and receiver Calvin Turner both could be late-round picks. If not, each figure to be priority undrafted free agents.

Below are the other names receiving pro looks and could sign with NFL teams following the conclusion of the draft (in no particular order):

Kanai Mauga, linebacker, USC (Waianae alum)

Vavae Malepeai, running back, USC (Mililani alum)

McKenzie Milton, quarterback, Florida State/UCF (Mililani alum)

Kekaula Kaniho, defensive back, Boise State (Kahuku alum)

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, linebacker, Southern Utah (Baldwin alum)

Jared Smart, receiver, Hawaii

Kohl Levao, interior offensive lineman, Hawaii

Gene Pryor, offensive lineman, Hawaii

Djuan Matthews, defensive lineman, Hawaii

Cortez Davis, cornerback, Hawaii

Colby Burton, defensive back, Hawaii

Quentin Fraizer, defensive back, Hawaii

Eugene Ford, defensive back, Hawaii

Arnold “Chima” Azunna, defensive back, Hawaii