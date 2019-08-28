Hawaii MMA veteran Tyson Nam gets long awaited call from the UFC, will fight Sergio Pettis in September

Tyson Nam is officially in the UFC.

A Hawaii Elite MMA product, Nam (19-9-1) will take on Sergio Pettis at UFC ON ESPN+ 17 in place of the injured Alex Perez.

“I got rudely awoken by my manager at 8am, so I was still kind of groggy, so it didn’t really hit me until later when I woke up. I’ve been doing this for so long. I’ve fought some of the best in the world in 2012, 2017, and now I get to do it again on the biggest stage,” Nam, told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I should have always been in the UFC, so to me it’s another day to me. Just another day.”

The 35-year-old Kailua native has won seven of his last eight fights while Pettis looks to snap a two-fight losing streak.

“I’m not going to have to come in there overly excited because I’ve already done it, hundreds of thousands of times. So now I just get to showcase my skills on a bigger stage”

UFC on ESPN+ 17 takes place September 21st at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, love on ESPN+.



UFC on ESPN+ 17 fight card:



Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Moreno

Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam

Carlos Huachin vs. Jose Quinonez

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Irene Aldana vs. Marion Reneau

Paul Craig vs. Vinicius Moreira

Angela Hill vs. Istela Nunes

Bethe Correia vs. Sijara Eubanks

Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson

Kyle Nelson vs. Marco Polo Reyes