Victoria Lee, a mixed martial arts prodigy and younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela and Christian Lee, has died at the age of 18.

Lee’s death, which occurred on Dec. 26, 2022, was announced on Angela Lee’s personal instagram account on Saturday morning. The cause of death was not revealed during the time of the announcement.

