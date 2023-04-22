Before getting a chance to play for the ultimate prize, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team collected some more hardware on the way in a 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22 win in the Big West tournament championship match over host UC Irvine at the Bren Events Center.

Hawaii improves to 28-2 and will likely be the top seed in the Division I NCAA tournament in Fairfax, Va. from April 30 to May 6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UC Irvine, meanwhile, drops to 18-11 and awaits Monday’s NCAA selection show, which begins at 7 a.m. HST. The Anteaters are contenders for one of two at-large bids.

On Saturday, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Chaz Galloway combined for 30 kills, with Mouchlias laying down 17 and Galloway adding 13.

UC Irvine’s Hilir Henno and Francesco Sani matched Mouchlias and Galloway with a combined 30 kills, with Henno accounting for 17 to Sani’s 13.

Meanwhile, star player Jakob Thelle paced UH with a match-high 47 assists.

Hawaii’s victory in the Big West championship match marks the first time a school has won the conference tournament consecutively. The conference created a six-team division for men’s volleyball prior in time for the 2018 season.