A day after it lost to UCLA in the NCAA championship match, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team arrived back on Oahu on Sunday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors made the trek back from Fairfax, Va., and arrived in Honolulu successfully.

Fans welcomed the Rainbow Warriors back to the UH-Manoa campus, saying goodbye to departing star players such as Jakob Thelle and Dimitrios Mouchlias.

Despite losing a handful of players, the ‘Bows still anticipate bringing back multiple impact players, such as Guilherme Voss, Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway and Brett Sheward.