For the first time in the 2023 season, the No. 1 spot in the NVA/AVCA collegiate coaches poll is not occupied by the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

Penn State has earned the distinction of new top team in the country, earning 17 of a possible 22 first-place votes.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii is now ranked No. 2 in the country after splitting a weekend series with Long Beach State in which both teams swept each other. The Rainbow Warriors are 18-2 overall after the weekend’s action.

Penn State, which defeated Hawaii on the road in four sets on March 10, won its lone match of the week on Saturday with a sweep over Saint Francis (PA). The Nittany Lions are 18-2 overall and also own a previous win over UCLA, the No. 3 team in the country.

Long Beach State remained at No. 4 in the poll. The full Top 15 can be seen here.

Next up for Hawaii is a two-match road series at No. 14 Cal State Northridge, which begins on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.