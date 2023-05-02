The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will see a familiar foe in Thursday’s NCAA semifinals in Fairfax, Va.

Penn State, which defeated the Rainbow Warriors on March 10, will take on Hawaii on Thursday at 1:30 HST. The winner of the match, which will be streamed on NCAA.com and ESPN Honolulu, advances to Saturday’s national semifinal match.

Penn State (26-3) defeated Ohio State in four sets in Tuesday’s national semifinals and have won eight straight matches.

Hawaii (28-2) are winners of 11 straight and will get a chance to avenge one of its two losses in 2023 against the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

UCLA will take on Long Beach State in Thursday’s other semifinal.