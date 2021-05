Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas (back) and Gage Worsley (6) celebrate after Hawaii defeated BYU in the final of the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will hold a championship drive-by celebration on the UH-Manoa campus from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

PER UH: #HawaiiMVB National Championship Drive-By Celebration: SUNDAY May, 9 – 3:30pm-5pm



Enter UH Lower Campus through Dole Street * You may not get out of car * Please don’t bring lei * Each car will receive a commemorative team photo #GoBows ⁦@HawaiiMensVB⁩ pic.twitter.com/v6xYywuTt4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 9, 2021

Fans who drive by will not be permitted to get out of their cars to promote social distancing, so leis are discouraged as well.