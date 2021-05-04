Hawaii men’s volleyball to face UC Santa Barbara in NCAA semifinals

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will face UC Santa Barbara in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.

The Gauchos (16-4) earned the right to face the Rainbow Warriors (15-1) with a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26 win over Pepperdine in the quarterfinals,

Hawaii went 3-0 against UCSB during the 2021 season. The Gauchos took the first set of the first match between the two squads before the Rainbow Warriors won nine consecutive sets to take the series.

UCSB, however, won the Big West Tournament after Hawaii was shocked by UC San Diego in five sets in the tournament semifinals at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

First serve between the Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos on Thursday is set for 11 a.m. HST. The match will be streamed on NCAA.com. The rest of the bracket can be seen here.

