The stage is set for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national title defense.

The Rainbow Warriors will face North Greenville on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

North Greenville swept Princeton 25-21, 25-18, 40-38 on Sunday to advance to Tuesday’s match against the Rainbow Warriors.

The winner of Tuesday’s match between the Crusaders (21-5) and ‘Bows (24-5) advances to Thursday’s semifinals against No. 2 Ball State.

First serve between NGU and UH is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be televised locally on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.