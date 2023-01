The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team maintained its No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 over the weekend with a pair of wins over St. Francis (PA).

UH heads to Charlotte, N.C. for a trio of games this week, beginning with Queen’s on Wednesday.

The full poll can be seen here.