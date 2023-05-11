The 2023 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was honored by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday afternoon.

Hawaii’s season came to an end with a four-set loss to UCLA in Saturday’s national championship match, putting an end to its three-peat hopes.

Despite the loss, the Rainbow Warriors have competed in four straight national championship matches, winning two of them in 2021 and 2022.

More events will occur locally in the coming days which the ‘Bows will be honored.