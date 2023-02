The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 8 Stanford again to complete the series sweep on Saturday.



Hawaii improves to 9-0 overall and will face Concordia-Irvine on Thursday. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

On Saturday, Dimitrios Mouchlias had a match-high 17 kills to lead the ‘Bows, while Jakob Thelle had a match-high 29 assists.