The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 4-0 for the 2023 season with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over St. Francis (PA) on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias each had a match-high 14 kills for the Rainbow Warriors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

For St. Francis, Nathan Zini had a team-high eight kills.

Hawaii heads to Charlotte, N.C. for three matches, starting with Queens on Wednesday at 2 p.m. HST.