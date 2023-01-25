The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the season on Wednesday, opening a three match road trip in Charlotte, North Carolina with a sweep over Queens.

The Rainbow Warriors, played without All-American setter Jakob Thelle, who remained in the islands rehabbing what was described as a non serious injury. UH started sophomore Austin Buchanan who dished out 25 assists in two sets of play. Libero Brett Sheward played the setter position in the third frame, posting 12 assists to go with his seven digs.

25-20, 25-21, and 25-17 were the set scores as the Royals provided a challenge through the first two frames.

Spyros Chakas led the Rainbow Warriors with 16 kills and 10 digs while Cole Hogland had three blocks.

The two-time defending national champions will continue the road trip at Belmont Abbey on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 2:00pm HST and will be streaming via the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.