The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 12-0 on the season Wednesday night, sweeping past Long Island at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, were impressive in many phases including at the net with XX team blocks in the 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 victory.

UH played without All-American setter Jakob Thelle for a sixth time this season as the team continues to rest the senior due to lingering knee soreness. In his place, Brett Sheward had 29-assists while Eleu Choy filled in at libero by posting six digs.

Keoni Thiim recorded a career high 7 kills with no errors, Cole Hogland had a team high 8 blocks, while reigning Big West Conference player of the week, Spyros Chakas recorded a career-high tying 5-blocks and six kills.

The Rainbow Warriors, have now won 30 consecutive regular season home matches dating back to the 2021 season.

Hawaii and Long Island will finish the two match series on Friday at 5:00 pm.