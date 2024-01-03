The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team showed its ability to reload and rally in a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep over Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The No. 3 Rainbow Warriors opened their 2024 campaign with a victory, downing the No. 10 Ramblers in the first of two matches.

Hawaii took a tightly contested first set, with libero ‘Eleu Choy stealing the show with seven crowd-wowing digs.

After breezing through the second set, the ‘Bows found themselves down 15-7 in their third. The Rainbow Warriors seized control with an 18-5 run, buoyed by the serving of Keoni Thiim.

Spyros Chakas had a match-high 16 kills for UH, while Choy had a match-high 17 digs. True freshman Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 32 assists for the ‘Bows.

The Rainbow Warriors and Ramblers will close out their series on Friday at 7 p.m.