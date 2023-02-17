The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team closed out its series against Concordia University Irvine with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over the Golden Eagles on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 11-0 for the 2023 season, running its overall winning streak to 20 dating back to last season. It also marked its 29th straight home win and 24th straight regular season home win.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Spyros Chakas had a match-high 14 kills, while ‘Eleu Choy added 11 digs. For the second straight night, Brett Sheward had the match high in assists, this time with 36.

For CUI, Uriel Batista had 10 kills for the Golden Eagles, leading the team in that category for the second straight night.

Hawaii remains home for a two-match series against LIU, starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m.