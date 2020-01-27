Hawaii men’s volleyball still No. 1 in latest poll, Galloway named Freshman of the Week

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) received 14 of 16 possible first-place votes. UH was unanimously ranked No. 1 in last week’s poll.

The ‘Bows went 4-0 in last week’s road trip but lost sets to both No. 6 Lewis and Loyola-Chicago. The 2019 squad won its first 74 sets to start the season, while the 2020 squad had their streak stopped at 15.

UH is idle this week and will resume play on Feb. 6 against Queens at the Stan Sheriff Center as part of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HST.

Also released on Monday was the Big West Player of the Week honors, with freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway taking home Freshman of the Week honors. The San Diego native hit .667 as he made he first two starts last week.