New team, same dream.

After its hopes of a three-peat were thwarted in 2023, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will start anew in 2024, starting with a two-match home series against Loyola-Chicago that begins on Wednesday.

Gone is AVCA Player of the Year and program legend Jakob Thelle, as well as multi-year standout Dimitrios Mouchlias. Hawaii will also need to replace starters Cole Hogland and Brett Sheward. Hogland turned professional in Japan, while Sheward transferred to UC Irvine.

Despite their monumental losses, the Rainbow Warriors also return a trio of program pillars in Syros Chakas, Chaz Galloway and Guilherme Voss.

Head coach Charlie Wade, who took over the job in 2010, has fully awoken a sleeping giant. Since 2015, the Rainbow Warriors have appeared in six NCAA Tournaments in addition to a notable snub in 2018 and a COVID cancellation in 2020.

The standard remains high in the practice gym. Winning it all is still the goal for the Rainbow Warriors, who were recently picked to finish second in the preseason Big West Conference poll behind Long Beach State and third in the first edition of the AVCA poll on Wednesday. UCLA begins the year as No. 1, while The Beach is No. 2.

“More I would say,” Chakas said of the team’s drive compared to 2021, back when the ‘Bows had yet to win their first national title recognized by the NCAA. “It’s a challenge for us. Two years ago or three years ago, we knew we had what it takes to do that. We also know that we have it now. It’s in our hands to make it work and make it all the way.”

Added Wade: “For us, we’re always trying to be the best. Certainly, we know what it takes to win and be the best team at the end and that’s certainly the goal, it has been all fall and it will be going forward.”

Multiple vacancies left in the starting lineup will be filled from within to begin the season. Redshirt sophomore Kurt Nusterer is expected to take over the spot at second middle blocker, while redshirt junior Eleu Choy will have a long leash at libero.

“I think he’s going to be very good. Really athletic, you won’t find a harder worker,” Wade said of Choy. “Great kid, just stoked to have him in the program.”

Nobody can truly replace Thelle at setter, but Wade has full trust in redshirt junior Austin Buchanan, Lewis graduate transfer Kevin Kauling and early enrollee Tread Rosenthal.

The competition at setter appears to be down to Kauling, a two-time All-American during his time at Lewis, and Rosenthal, who was recently the starting setter for the U.S. U-19 national team. Wade says Rosenthal currently has the edge.

“Tread’s been impressive,” Wade said of the Southern California native. “It’s been impressive to watch a 17-year-old that should still be in high school really play at a really high level every day.”

After flying to California and Japan over the fall semester, the Rainbow Warriors will now embark on their regular season schedule, which consists of 28 matches. From there, the ‘Bows will host the Big West tournament, which begins on April 18.

As determined as the ‘Bows are to end the season on top, enjoying the journey also remains an objective. Players understand the unique community connection they posses just by being on the roster.

“For me, it’s just trying to take it all in. I realize that it’s my last season. I’m thinking about it but I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Chakas said. “My goal for the season is to enjoy it as much as I can, enjoy playing with this team, enjoy being in the Stan with the fans. Just taking it all in for this one last ride.”