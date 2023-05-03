University of Hawaii star setter Jakob Thelle has been named the AVCA Player of the Year.

After winning the two most recent Big West Conference Player of the Year awards, it is the first time Thelle has been named the national player of the year.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The senior from Norway is UH’s first player to win AVCA POY since Rado Parapunov did so in 2021.

Hawaii will play Penn State in Thursday’s second NCAA national semifinal at 1:30 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed on NCAA.com and ESPN Honolulu.

Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.