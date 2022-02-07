Hawaii men’s volleyball slips to No. 3; two underclassmen earn Big West weekly honors

After going 3-2 in its road trip to the mainland, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball (7-2) team slipped to No. 3 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll on Monday.

Long Beach State is the new No. 1 team in the nation with 12 first-place votes, while UCLA is No. 2 with five first-place votes. Hawaii had the two remaining first-place votes.

Without starting setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Chaz Galloway, the Rainbow Warriors lost consecutive matches at Ball State on Jan. 29 and 31, knocking the ‘Bows off the ranks of the undefeated and ultimately costing them their top spot in the polls.

Prior to Monday, the last time Hawaii was not ranked No. 1 was when BYU had the top spot on the poll that came out on Feb. 22, 2021.

Hawaii received Thelle and Voss back from COVID protocols in time for the First Point Collegiate Challenge from Feb. 4-5 in Austin, Texas, where the ‘Bows went 3-0 with wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, Queens and Stanford. Galloway traveled with UH throughout the duration of its mainland trip but was sidelined with a left ankle.

Additionally on Monday, Voss and outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias earned weekly honors from the big West Conference. Mouchlias earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after registering 58 kills and 16 blocks for the week, hitting .495. Mouchlias had a career-high 21 kills with no errors in a five-set loss to Ball State, along with a match-high 18 kills against Stanford.

Meanwhile, Voss earned Defensive Player of the Week after posting 14 blocks over the weekend’s three matches in Austin.

The Rainbow Warriors are back on Oahu and return to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a trio of matches against Long Island, the first of which begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.