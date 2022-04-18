For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host the Big West Tournament, set to take place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center from Thursday to Saturday.

After going 7-3 in the Big West Conference season, the Rainbow Warriors (22-5 overall) are the No. 2 seed in the six-team tournament behind Long Beach State (19-4, 8-2).

Hawaii will await the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara, the defending conference tournament champion, and No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge. Thursday’s victor will face the Rainbow Warriors on Friday in the second semifinal, which begins at approximately 7 p.m. The winner of that matchup gains a spot in Saturday’s championship match, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Despite winning the national title in 2021, the Rainbow Warriors were shocked at home by UC San Diego in the Big West Tournament semifinals at home just two weeks prior. Back then, no spectators were allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions across the state. For the 2022 tournament, there will be no such limitations.

The full 2022 Big West Tournament bracket can be seen here.