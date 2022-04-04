Despite a pair of losses to Long Beach State over the weekend, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team maintained its No. 4 national ranking in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors are 18-5 overall and 3-3 in Big West Conference play after their losses to LBSU, pitting the ‘Bows at fourth in the conference standings.

Long Beach State also kept its positioning at No. 2 in the polls despite a pair of high profile wins over UH. UCLA remains No. 1 after improving to 17-3 with a pair of wins over USC.

Hawaii’s schedule doesn’t get any easier, as No. 5 UC Santa Barbara (16-6, 5-2 Big West) comes to town for a pair of matches. The Gauchos are currently second place in the Big West standings behind Long Beach State.

The first match between the Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos takes place on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m. The series wraps up on Saturday at 7 p.m., which will serve as senior night for UH. However, Hawaii hosts the Big West Conference tournament from April 21-23.