Ahead of a pivotal week for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program, the Rainbow Warriors were again ranked a unanimous No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-0) will host the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational this week, which features No. 2 UCLA (17-1) and No. 3 Penn State (15-1).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The ‘Bows will begin tournament play with Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, before taking on Penn State on Friday and UCLA on Saturday. All three of UH’s matches begin at 7 p.m.

Additionally, junior outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week after registering 33 kills to just four errors in 53 swings in a weekend sweep over Pepperdine. He also had four serving aces for the ‘Bows.