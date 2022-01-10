Hawaii men’s volleyball retains No. 1 ranking; Jakob Thelle named Big West Offensive Player of the Week

Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10) serves during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match against BYU, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team retained its No. 1 ranking in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll on Monday, earning 16 of 17 first-place votes.

In their opening series against then-No. 7 Loyola-Chicago, the Rainbow Warriors won both home matches to exit the weekend 2-0.

Additionally, setter Jakob Thelle was named the Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The junior from Tonsberg, Norway accumulated 72 assists, nine aces, five kills and five blocks in total over the two matches against Loyola-Chicago.

The Rainbow Warriors have a pair of home matches against Edward Waters this weekend, beginning on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.