Following a weekend road sweep at UC Santa Barbara, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team retained its No. 1 ranking in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (22-2) earned 14 first-place votes, while No. 2 UCLA (23-2) earned the other eight.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

This week, the ‘Bows are back in town for their final homestand of the year, which starts with two matches against No. 5 UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday, followed by two matches against UC San Diego next week.

Despite being the fifth-ranked team in the country, UCI (16-6) is currently alone atop the Big West Conference standings at 6-0, with Hawaii and Long Beach State sharing second place at 5-1. The Anteaters are the final unbeaten Big West team remaining in 2023.