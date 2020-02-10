Hawaii men’s volleyball remains No. 1, Rado Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team held on to its No. 1 spot in the newest NVA/AVCA poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-0) received 11 of the 16 first-place votes, while BYU, who are also 12-0, received the other five to take the No. 2 spot. The ‘Bows and Cougars are set for a two-game series on March 5-6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

This week, UH heads to the Bay Area for a pair of road matches at No. 11 Stanford (5-5). The first match, which takes place on Friday, is set for a 5 p.m. HST first serve. The second match takes place on Saturday for a 4 p.m. HST first serve.

As for individual awards, senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Conference player of the week. In last weekend’s Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational, he was named to the All-Tournament team, registering a total of 31 kills in the two matches he played.

Additionally, middle blocker Guilherme Voss was named the Big West Freshman of the Week. Voss, who hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, hit .533 in his two matches played.