Hawaii men’s volleyball remains No. 1 in AVCA poll

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained the No. 1 team in the country after earning 15 of 16 first-place votes in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches top 15 poll released Monday.

After sweeping No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on the road last week, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 7-0 and received their third straight No. 1 ranking of the season.

The Rainbow Warriors will be idle this week before their home opener against UC San Diego on March 26 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

