After improving to 13-0 with a two-match sweep over Long Island, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained a unanimous No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors will host No. 7 Pepperdine (10-6) for a pair of matches this week, starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Additionally, middle blocker Cole Hogland was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week after the ‘Iolani alumnus had 13 blocks in his two matches against LIU.