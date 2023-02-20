The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the NV/AVCA men’s national college coaches poll for the eighth straight week on Monday.

Hawaii (11-0) swept a weekend series against Concordia and returns to the court this week for a pair of home matches against LIU Brooklyn, beginning on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Additionally, outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week after totaling 30 kills in his two matches against the Golden Eagles.