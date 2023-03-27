After a week away from the top spot, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is back at No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll.

The Rainbow Warriors earned 17 of the first-place votes after Penn State, last week’s No. 1, lost its lone match of the week to Ohio State. For UH’s part, the ‘Bows swept Cal State Northridge twice on the road.

Hawaii (20-2, 3-1 Big West Conference) is back on the road this week to face UC Santa Barbara (5-13, 1-4) in another Big West series, with the first match taking place on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.

Additionally, a pair of UH players were given weekly honors by the Big West in Dimitrios Mouchlias and Guilherme Voss.

Mouchlias was named the Big West Player of the Week for the third time in 2023 after amassing 21 kills, six digs and nine blocks, showing a well-rounded game in the two matches over CSUN.

Voss was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week after totaling 11 blocks in the CSUN series, getting his third DPOW award of the season and fifth of his career.