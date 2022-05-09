In what was considered a mere formality, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 spot in the final 2022 NVA/AVCA men’s Division I-II coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who swept Long Beach State in the national title match on Saturday, earned all 19 first-place votes and finish their 2022 campaign at 27-5.

It is the second straight season that the Rainbow Warriors finished No. 1 in the AVCA poll.

UH started the year ranked first to begin the year, but January losses to Ball State knocked the Rainbow Warriors off the top spot until the ‘Bows won the Big West Conference tournament at the end of April.

The ‘Bows appear to be the favorites to open No. 1 in the 2023 polls, where they will open the season against Ball State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at the end of January.