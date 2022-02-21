Hawaii men’s volleyball ranked No. 3 for third consecutive week

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 3 in the NVA/AVCA men’s Division I-II poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors are 13-2 overall and winners of nine straight, including a trio of wins over Lincoln Memorial over the weekend.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UCLA is the top-ranked team in the nation, with Long Beach State coming in at No. 2.

The Beach will host the ‘Bows for a pair of games on April 1 and April 2.

Hawaii is idle this week and will take the court again against UC San Diego to open Big West Conference play on March 2 and March 4.