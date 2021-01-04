Hawaii men’s volleyball ranked No. 2 in AVCA preseason poll

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was voted No. 2 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors finished the 2020 season 15-1 before the COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to the season. The team they last beat, BYU, was ranked No. 1 unanimously. The Cougars finished the 2020 season 17-1. The full poll can be seen here.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The ‘Bows plan to return the vast majority of the 2020 squad after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes in 2021. UH plans to play a Big West only schedule in the spring that has yet to be fully released.