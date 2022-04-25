The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the new AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll on Monday.

It is the first time since January that the ‘Bows are ranked in the poll as the top team in the country.

The Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 22-5 with a victory over Long Beach State in the Big West Championship match on Saturday, did not receive one of the top two NCAA Tournament seeds.

Hawaii will open the NCAA Tournament with the winner of Princeton and North Greenville at 4:30 p.m. HST in Los Angeles on May 3.

UH, the defending national champions, will need to win three matches in order to defend its title, starting with May 3’s quarterfinal round.