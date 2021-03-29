Hawaii men’s volleyball ranked No. 1 ahead of showdown with Long Beach State

For the fifth straight week, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches top 15 poll on Monday, earning 15 of 16 first-place votes.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 9-0 after a pair of wins against UC San Diego over the weekend in what was the team’s first home series of the 2021 season.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

On Friday and Saturday, the ‘Bows will host No. 7 Long Beach State (3-1) for a pair of 7 p.m. matches. The two programs have not met since the 2019 national championship game, which was won by The Beach.

Fan attendance will continue to be not be permitted at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, but both games will be broadcast live on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.