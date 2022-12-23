The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was selected first in the Big West Conference preseason poll on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who won the conference tournament and national championship in 2022, return every starter for 2023.

Long Beach State was picked second, UC Irvine was picked third, followed by UC Santa Barbara, CSUN and UC San Diego.

Spyros Chakas, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Jakob Thelle were UH’s representatives on the preseason All-Big West Conference team, which was voted on by the conference’s coaches. The other players on the preseason team were UC Irvine’s Francesco Sani and Hilir Henno, Long Beach State’s Mason Briggs and UC Santa Barbara’s Ryan Wilcox, a Punahou alumnus.

Additionally, on Friday, season tickets went on sale for the 2023 Hawaii men’s volleyball season. More information can be found at this link. UH’s season schedule begins on Jan. 12 against Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center.