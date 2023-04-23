On Sunday, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was named the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, giving the Rainbow Warriors an automatic spot in the national semifinals.

After winning the Big West championship match on Saturday, Hawaii improved to 28-2 overall for the 2023 season. The Rainbow Warriors were 9-1 in Big West regular season play, finishing in a tie with Long Beach State for first place in the standings, though the ‘Bows were the top seed in the conference tournament via tiebreaker.

UCLA is the top seed after finishing MPSF play a perfect 12-0 and winning the conference tournament over Stanford on Saturday.

The Bruins (29-2) are winners of 10 straight, with their last loss coming to Hawaii on March 11.

Although Hawaii won the head to head matchup and was ranked No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll for four straight weeks, the Bruins were ranked ahead in RPI entering Sunday.

Hawaii and UCLA each earn automatic bids to the NCAA semifinals. Hawaii will play on May 4 at 1:30 p.m. HST, where it awaits either Penn State, Ohio State or King (TN).

The full 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is below: